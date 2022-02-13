What Channel Is Rams-Bengals Super Bowl On?

Waiting all day for a Super Bowl Sunday night

by

It doesn’t take a media expert to know the majority of TVs in America on Sunday night will be tuned in to Super Bowl LVI from Los Angeles.

The Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off at SoFi Stadium as the 2021 NFL season comes to a close with the crowning of a new champion.

The game officially kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, but there’s a full day of TV coverage planned leading up to Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling the showdown for NBC.

Here’s a quick rundown of the day’s TV coverage on NBC — all times Eastern.

1 p.m.: Super Bowl LVI pregame show
6 p.m.: Super Bowl LVI game coverage begins (coin toss, national anthem, etc.)
6:30 p.m.: Super Bowl LVI kickoff

