What Ex-Patriots Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler Learned From Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick’s teachings will help shape how Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler run their new team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

During their introductory Raiders news conference Monday, the former Patriots offensive coordinator and director of player personnel explained what they learned while working under Belichick during their lengthy stays in New England.

McDaniels, who was hired as Raiders head coach after spending 18 of the last 21 seasons with the Patriots, said he’s thankful to Belichick for making him a more “well-rounded” coach and preaching the importance of situational football.

“Oh, boy,” he told reporters in Las Vegas. “It’s a long list. Look, I’m blessed and fortunate to have had the experiences that I have. I started in personnel (with the Patriots) back in 2001 when (my wife) Laura made quite a bit more money than I was making, and (Belichick) made you develop in every area as a professional in this environment.

“He gave us the opportunity to see the scouting side. I had the opportunity to work on defense, then he flipped me over to the offensive side and had me coach the quarterback. I saw the game in a lot of different perspectives, and what I felt like was that was a really well-rounded approach, as you’re growing up in this game, to have some kind of understanding of what is the grading system? What does it mean? How do they attack us on offense when you’re on defense? And then flipping it over to the offensive side and understanding that, and then tying it all together with situational football and game management, which is obviously a critical component to winning every game in the NFL.

“You lose a lot more games than you win in this league, and if you can do some of those things really well, obviously that’s going to impact your opportunity to win. There’s so many that I couldn’t name them all, but he gave me an opportunity to be well-rounded coming out of the organization, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Ziegler was with the Patriots for the last eight seasons, spending the 2021 campaign as New England’s top personnel man behind Belichick. Belichick’s insistence on planning for the future and reevaluating every decision — successful or otherwise — resonated with Las Vegas’ new general manager.