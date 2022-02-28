What Hendrick Motorsports GM Said About Kyle Larson-Chase Elliott Incident

NESN Logo Sign In

Hendrick Motorsports finds itself in a bit of an awkward situation following Sunday’s run-in between teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, but general manager Jeff Andrews did his best to ensure the storyline didn’t get out of control.

Andrews spoke with reporters after Larson won the Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway, but was left answering questions about the incident in which Larson sent Elliott into the wall with less than 20 laps remaining.

Elliott, to no surprise, wasn’t happy that his day essentially was ended by his own teammate while Larson shared his side of the story and expressed how it was a honest mistake. Andrews echoed Larson’s explanation while sharing that Hendrick Motorsports did not think there was anything intentional.

Andrews further shared how the team moves on on from Sunday’s unfortunate situation.

“Well, the first thing we’ll do is, we talked, I talked to Chase after the race, and we got to understand what those guys have been through all day long and where they had come back to, and obviously to be in contention there for the win late in the race, which is a true testament to the great job that Alan and the entire team did to get that car back and have it competitive,” Andrews said referencing a frustrating day for Elliot’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro, as shared by NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. “And I think, you know, certainly nothing intentional there by Kyle.

“And I think we’ll go back, I know we’ll go back and we’ll talk about it in our meetings tomorrow and Tuesday and look at all the facts,” Andrews continued. “We’ll look at what happened and we’ll talk about it as a company and at the end of the day, we’re gonna, as we always do, we’ll do the right things for the company and get ready to go to Las Vegas in a good spot for really everybody.”

Larson’s win Sunday marked the first of the 2022 season for the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro.