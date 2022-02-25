What Jayson Tatum Told Grant Williams After Denying Lob Request

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum loves Grant Williams, but not enough to set up his Celtics teammate for an alley-oop.

With Boston leading the Brooklyn Nets by 23 in the fourth quarter of its Thursday night win, Tatum and Williams found themselves on a two-on-one fast break when the latter called for a lob. The three-time NBA All-Star turned down the request and threw it down himself, leaving a disappointed Williams standing under the basket.

After the game, Tatum explained why he didn’t fulfill Williams’ desire.

“First of all, I love Grant to death, but he had a better chance of just calling for the ball,” Tatum told reporters. “I think when he pointed up is when I made the executive decision of taking it myself. I don’t know. If Grant has called an alley-oop, he’s probably called two or three in his whole career. I just told him, ‘On the fast break, there’s two guys I’m gonna throw a lob to: Rob (Williams) and JB (Jaylen Brown).’ Grant is a lot lower on that list. So, maybe we can practice it. In game, I did not feel comfortable throwing Grant Williams an alley-oop on a fast break. So, I just decided to take it myself.”

We can’t imagine Williams was too hung up on not receiving his moment to shine at Barclays Center. The third-year pro surely was thoroughly satisfied with the C’s earning a convincing road win in their first game coming out of the All-Star break.