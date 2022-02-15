What Mic’d Up Matthew Stafford Told Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford helped Los Angeles to a 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and proceeded to offer some words of advice for Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow who was dealt a tough defeat.

Burrow, who concluded his second season in the NFL following Sunday’s loss, battled in the defeat despite the Rams bringing relentless defensive pressure as depicted by their seven sacks. Stafford, while a newcomer to postseason success, is well-schooled in regards to toughness and seemed to appreciate that from Burrow.

“You’re a hell of a player,” Stafford told Burrow after the game, per NFL Films. “You got a great future, man. Love competing against you. You just keep being you, buddy.”

Burrow clearly was appreciative for the sentiments.

Stafford led what proved to be game-winning drive — 15 plays, 79 yards — in crunch time to give the Rams a 23-20 advantage in the final minutes.

Burrow and the Bengals, needing a game-tying field goal, advanced to the Los Angeles 49-yard line with a minute remaining, but weren’t able to convert third-and-one or fourth-and-one with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald making the standout plays both times.