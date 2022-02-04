What Trailblazers-Clippers Trade Means For Celtics Ahead Of Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA trade season is upon us.

The struggling Portland Trail Blazers and shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers completed the first major move ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA Trade Deadline on Friday and it could have an impact on the Boston Celtics.

Los Angeles agreed to trade Eric Bledsoe, Justice Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future second-round draft pick to Portland in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

On first look, it may not seem like this has any impact on the Celtics but it does. Boston reportedly showed interest Powell before being dealt to Los Angeles and although not this time around, the Celtics have been a rumored destination for Covington in the past as well.

Especially with the price tag, both Powell and Covington could’ve fit in well with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and provided a veteran scoring punch and depth to a team that desperately needs it. Powell is averaging 18.7 points per game this season and is shooting 40.6% from beyond-the-arc. Covington is averaging just 7.6 points per game, but also would’ve provided strong defense.

With these two off the market the Celtics’ options are starting to thin out. While they easily could aim higher and acquire a player like Buddy Hield or Harrison Barnes, if Friday’s trade was any indication it seems like it’s going to be a busy deadline.