By The Way: Here’s When Patriots Will Play Washington Commanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans won’t have to wait too long for New England to play the football team formerly known as the Football Team.

Washington on Wednesday officially rebranded as the “Commanders.” The franchise, which once was located in Boston, was known as the “Redskins” from 1933 through 2020 when it dropped the monicker and began deliberating about its new nickname.

So, that got us thinking: When will see the first Patriots-Commanders game?

New England is scheduled to play the NFC East, including the Commanders, during the 2023 season. And the game, the date of which won’t be known until spring of 2023, will take place at a new-look Gillette Stadium.

Of course, the Patriots and Commanders could play sooner if they meet in Super Bowl LVII, but there’s a (very) slim chance of that happening.