When Rob Gronkowski Believes Tom Brady Will Come Out Of Retirement

While there reportedly is a real chance of Tom Brady ending his (recently announced) retirement before the 2022 season, Rob Gronkowski is looking a bit further down the road.

Like many, Gronkowski isn’t convinced that Brady has hung up his cleats for good. And, during an interview ahead of Super Bowl LVI, the superstar tight end offered his own take on Brady’s return timeline.

“The guy can play at any age,” Gronkowski recently told Josh Peter of USA Today Sports. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back.

“I think he?s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.”

Gronkowski, 32, is set to become a free agent but seemingly could announce his own retirement at any moment. The future Hall of Famer isn’t quite ready to announce anything, though.

“I’ll figure all that out in the future,” Gronkowski told Peter. “Let everything play out, then make a move. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, have a good time, have some laughs.”

As for which team Brady and/or Gronkowski could play for if they return for another season, don’t rule out both being on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline in 2022.