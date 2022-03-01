Where NFL Writer Ranks Patriots’ J.C. Jackson On Top 101 Free-Agent List

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is scheduled to hit free agency for the first time in his career, and one NFL writer believes he’s among the best-available prizes.

NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal published a list of the top-101 players set to hit the open market and ranked Jackson third. The 26-year-old cornerback, who’s played four seasons in New England with 25 career interceptions, sits behind only Green Bay Packers All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin.

That’s stellar company.

“Jackson has improved in each of his four NFL seasons so far,” Rosenthal wrote Monday. “He was already worth plenty after getting off to one of the greatest ballhawking starts to a career ever (25 picks), and now he’s also one of the best pure man-coverage corners in the league on a down-to-down basis.”

Buccaneers cornerback Charlton Davis ranks as the second player at the position (No. 8 overall) with ex-Patriot Stephon Gilmore (No. 20) also in the mix as Rosenthal’s third-best corner available.

Jackson shared last week how he had not been in contact with the Patriots regarding a contract extension. Reports have indicated that Jackson is hoping he will receive a financial agreement that pays him like one of the top-five players at the position.

Jackson also could be a candidate for New England’s franchise tag, but one Patriots insider predicted that the organization would not go in that route. New England has until March 8 to make that decision.