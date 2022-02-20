Why Bruce Arians Would Be ‘Shocked’ If Tom Brady Plays In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians doesn’t expect to see Tom Brady back on an NFL football field this fall.

Brady officially announced his retirement earlier this month, but a 23rd season in the league very well could be in store for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Brady himself said he’ll “never say never” about coming out of retirement this offseason and strapping the pads back on.

But if you ask the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s now-former coach, Brady already has played his last game.

“That would shock me,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times on the idea of Brady returning to the NFL. “And he let us know in time to do the free agency like we’ve done in the past, that’s why I don’t see it happening.”

Brady’s open-mindedness about returning to the gridiron has prompted fans and media members alike to speculate where the 44-year-old could end up if he does unretire, and there are a handful of landing spots that make sense. Still, Arians believes Brady’s playing days are behind him.

“I don’t know if there’s really a story there,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times.

Time will tell if Brady truly is done with the NFL or if he merely wanted out of Tampa Bay.