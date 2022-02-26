Why Bruce Cassidy Gives Bruins ‘Space’ To Enjoy Themselves On West Coast

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins might benefit from a little sight-seeing.

Bruce Cassidy explained to reporters Friday why he believes giving Bruins players some time off during their longest road trip of the season is important. After winning the opener of their six-game road trip, the Bruins skated Friday in Seattle before traveling to San Jose. Cassidy allowed the players to go out and enjoy the weather upon landing in Northern California.

“You’ve got to build in your time off, allow the guys a little bit of time away from the rink, especially when it’s 70 degrees (in California),” Cassidy said at a press conference, per the Bruins’ website. “I think when you’re in the climate we’re in (in Boston), it does everybody some good, the body some good, the mind. You build those (free periods in), just like when we have our Florida trip.

“You’ve still got to get your work done in the areas you need to. You like to hope when you’re 50 games in, you’re at least rounding those things into form. I think we’re getting there. We’ll always have stuff to work on. We have to balance that. Guys are out as a group, as a team. There’s that part of it that we haven’t had a lot of over the (last two) years, the freedom to go out as well. I think it’s important to give them some space.”

The Bruins didn’t have too much free time, though. They’ll face the Sharks on Saturday night in San Jose, looking to extend their winning streak to four games.

Afterward, the Bruins will head into Southern California, where they’ll take on the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. A trip to Las Vegas where the Bruins will take on the Golden Knights on Thursday then beckons.

Given this grueling stretch of travel and games, it makes perfect sense for Cassidy and his staff to give the players some time and space to stay as fresh as possible.