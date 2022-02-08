Why Cassius Marsh Isn’t Ruling Out Potential Tom Brady NFL Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Cassius Marsh has a hunch that we haven’t seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL.

Brady last week put an end to his playing days after 22 incredible seasons in the league. But Marsh, who was briefly a New England Patriots teammate of Brady’s in 2017, believes the legendary quarterback might have made the announcement to get everyone off his back.

“I have a feeling that he isn?t completely done. I just do,” Marsh told Fox News Digital. “It’s not like this season he was just (expletive). He put up great numbers. The team went deep into the playoffs. They were plagued by some injuries, some distractions, and stuff like that. It’s not like he’s forced into retirement. People were just so hellbent on asking if he was going to retire or not, he was probably like, ‘yeah, sure.’

“And if he feels like coming back, who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to have him as their quarterback? But like I said, he’s an incredibly great player. Tom was extremely kind to me and anybody who I ever saw him interact with.”

Brady’s first public comments about his retirement announcement kept Marsh’s theory. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion acknowledged he feels “very good” about his decision, he effectively stated there’s a non-zero chance he could one day take the field again.

