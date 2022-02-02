Why Chris Driedger Seemed Out Of Place On David Pastrnak Winner

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Driedger, playing in his first game since Jan. 15, largely looked good Tuesday night, but when it mattered most he let in a goal he wishes he could have back.

“Wasn’t really happy with the third one I let in there. It’s pretty deflating,” Driedger told reporters after the game. “That one’s on me, it’s frustrating when we come back, score two in the third like that, and obviously we want to get that third one.”

Tied 2-2 in the Boston Bruins’ game against Driedger and the Seattle Kraken, the Bruins had a third-period power play. The puck eventually found its way to David Pastrnak, who uncorked a one-timer from his office that beat Driedger for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Every scouting report on Pastrnak says he’s probably going to unload a one-timer in that spot, but Driedger looked like he was playing more in the middle of his crease instead of protecting the near post.

That was by design, but the potential benefit of playing it that way went up in smoke when Pastrnak decided to shoot.

“I honestly thought he was passing it backdoor there,” Driedger said. “Puck was up on its edge a little bit, so I wasn’t sure if he was trying to hit (Hall) so that’s kind of what I was thinking. But whenever it hits off your glove and floats back, I’m never happy with those.