Why Ex-Patriots Exec Believes Fans Misread Tom Brady’s Retirement Post

Tom Brady’s choice to leave the New England Patriots out of his initial retirement announcement was heavily scrutinized this week.

One former Patriots executive couldn’t understand the controversy.

Michael Lombardi, who worked for the Patriots in 2014 and 2015 and is a longtime friend of Bill Belichick, downplayed Brady’s snub during the latest episode of his “The GM Shuffle” podcast, saying there’s no longer ill will between the 44-year-old quarterback and his legendary former head coach.

“I think a lot of it is (much ado) about nothing,” Lombardi said. “When Belichick walked into the visiting clubhouse (after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ October win at Gillette Stadium) and spent 15 minutes talking to Brady, I think that it’s pretty clear. I think the two years in Tampa reinforced and rekindled the love and respect that each had for one another.

“I think people are missing the boat here. I think Brady has gone across the line and saw how other people do it, and I think by being over there — no disrepect to Bruce Arians or anybody (with) the Bucs — he then gained a larger sense of appreciation for Belichick. And Belichick obviously has the greatest sense of appreciation (for Brady). He put out a press release saying he’s the greatest player of all time.”

Brady responded to that statement in kind, calling Belichick the greatest coach in NFL history.

“What would happen if Tom Brady didn’t get drafted by the Patriots?” Lombardi continued. “I think that both men would have had success, because both men are talented perfectionists, but I think the combination of their partnership, the exchange of the knowledge and the talent that was brought forth on the field and the talent that was brought forth off the field made it this dynasty (that is) just never going to happen again. This partnership’s never going to happen again, and I think that mutual respect is there.