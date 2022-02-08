Why Northeastern Went To Gwyneth Philips, Not Aerin Frankel, In Beanpot

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — For just the sixth time this season, Aerin Frankel began a Northeastern hockey game on the bench.

Instead of Frankel, who is the defending Patty Kazmaier Award winner (given annually to the top goaltender in women’s college hockey), it was junior Gwyneth Philips between the pipes for the Huskies in Tuesday’s Women’s Beanpot consolation game.

Philips made 14 saves as the Huskies claimed third place, rolling past Boston University to a 3-0 win.

The Athens, Ohio, native has spent pretty much her entire career behind Frankel. Tuesday was just her 17th career appearance. But she has come up in big spots for the Huskies across her three years with the program, and this season recorded a new career high with 29 saves against Cornell on Dec. 5.

It was quieter in front of Philips’ net Tuesday, thanks in part to eight blocks from the Northeastern defenders. But head coach Dave Flint still liked what he saw from the player who very well may be the future of the program, given Frankel currently is playing her fifth season with the team.

“She stepped up, especially in the first period,” Flint said. “She came up with some big saves and got a shutout.”

Flint said the decision to start Philips over Frankel stemmed from an upcoming busy stretch for the Huskies, who will play six games in 12 days, beginning Friday at home against Maine.