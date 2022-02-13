Why Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Has Rams Beating Bengals In Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy put on his analyst hat Sunday night, making his case for why the Los Angeles Rams will take down the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Van Noy wrote on Twitter that he’s a fan of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, but he can’t see him overcoming the significant talent gap between Cincinnati’s shaky offensive line and LA’s formidable, Aaron Donald-led D-line.

The Patriots defender predicted a repeat of last year’s Super Bowl, during which poor O-line play doomed the Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout loss to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Van Noy also said he’s pulling for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, his former teammate with the Detroit Lions. After playing 12 seasons in Detroit without a single playoff win, Stafford is seeking a Super Bowl title in his first year in LA.

Also S/O to the homie 9 Stafford hope he gets one cuz for whatever reason he gets a lot of hate. Enjoy everyone and please for the love of everyone around you and yourself as well as your loved ones get a DRIVER if you are drinking!!! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 13, 2022

The upstart Bengals are gunning for their first Super Bowl championship after upsetting the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on last-second game-winning field goals. The Rams are vying for their first title since 2000. They’ve lost in their last two Super Bowl appearances, most recently falling to Van Noy and a dominant Patriots defense 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

