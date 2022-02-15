Why Patriots Might Be ‘Best Team Fit’ For Chandler Jones In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Chandler Jones can do worse than returning to the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen made that argument Tuesday in a column when they named the Patriots as the “best team fit” for the Arizona Cardinals linebacker in free agency. Jones is coming off another stellar season and is expected to a head for greener pastures in the coming weeks. So why not consider the Patriots?

“At this stage, Jones — who turns 32 this month — has good reason to seek a contending team,” Fowler wrote. “New England showed a willingness to spend big in last year’s free agency, and it can use its familiarity with Jones’ game to pair him with Matthew Judon off the edge. Jones could also serve as a hybrid weapon for the Patriots.”

Bowen offers more meat to Fowler’s Jones-to-New England argument.

“At this stage of his career, Jones fits best in a heavily schemed front, which he will get with Bill Belichick in New England,” Bowen wrote. “And the Patriots need another pass-rusher opposite of Judon who can be deployed from multiple alignments.

Jones requested a trade last summer, so his departure from Arizona is a foregone conclusion.

He spent the first four seasons of his career in New England, racking up 36 sacks and one Super Bowl championship.