Why Rodney Harrison Doesn’t See Tom Brady Coming Out Of Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Rodney Harrison, unlike so many others in the football world, isn’t thinking about where Tom Brady will be playing his 23rd season in the NFL.

The former safety truly believes Brady isn’t putting his pads back on.

Harrison, who played alongside Brady for six seasons with the New England Patriots, joined “Merloni & Fauria” on Friday and explained why he believes TB12 will stay retired.

“I would say no, I don’t think he comes back,” Harrison said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I think the time at home with his family, I think he is going to really enjoy that time and that moment. Like I said before, these are moments you can’t get back. Those things that you miss for your kids, those recitals and those things you go to the school (for) at 11 o’clock in the afternoon. Those you can’t get back. If Tom is willing to go back and he is willing to give up certain things in his personal family life ? To me, just playing for 15 years, it’s not me who sacrificed the most, it’s my family that sacrificed the most. So you have to take that into consideration, as well.”

Harrison might be in the minority, as several of Brady’s former teammates believe the seven-time Super Bowl champion don’t believe he has played his final NFL game. This list includes one of Brady’s all-time favorite targets, Rob Gronkowski.