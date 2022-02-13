Winning Coin Toss Actually May Be Bad For Team’s Super Bowl Chances

NESN Logo Sign In

Believe it or not, but the team who has won the opening coin toss has not won the Super Bowl since 2014.

The Seattle Seahawks were the last to accomplish the surprising feat during Super Bowl XLVIII against the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos in 2014. Since then each team that has won the coin toss ultimately loss the game.

Lot on the line when it comes to the coin toss. #SBLVI #RamsHouse | #RuleItAll pic.twitter.com/jlG2rQxQ7h — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 13, 2022

Does the opening coin toss actually determine the winner? No, but it is pretty odd this trend has lasted eight years. There even has been a few times where it seemed like the streak would be broken with the biggest example being the Atlanta Falcons building a 28-3 halftime lead against the New England Patriots, but they couldn’t get it done.

This really shouldn’t be something to look out for but it’s the Super Bowl, anything can happen.