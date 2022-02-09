Women’s Beanpot Notebook: 2022 Event Unquestioned Major Success

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Harvard is the 2022 Women’s Beanpot Champion.

It’s Harvard’s first Women’s Beanpot title since 2015. The Crimson now have 15 total Beanpot championships in school history. Although it was a huge night for Harvard at Matthews Arena, it wasn’t just a success for them.

The 2022 Women’s Beanpot has come and gone and there was two massive takeaways from the tournament. First off, all four teams competed hard and made each game exciting, it was great all-around hockey. Secondly the fans were electric in Matthews Arena both nights of the tournament — even during the consolation game.

After a year off, the event didn’t miss a beat. It went off without a hitch and you could feel the excitement in the air. The crowds — many of whom were youth hockey players — were into the action and really showed the importance of the event.

When you break down the Beanpot, it’s two games for each team that doesn’t really impact playoff hopes and mainly is for bragging rights. But it was much more than that to the players on the ice — both on the winning and losing side — and fans in the stands. From the little kids who hope to one day play for one of the four squads, to the student sections and parents cheering in the stands there was a real buzz in the air.

Harvard senior forward Becca Gilmore — who netted the tournament-winning goal Tuesday — glowed about the tournament afterward and you could tell how meaningful it was being back.

“Amazing, Gilmore said. “You can’t take any game for granted and I think that’s something that is definitely in our hearts when we go out there and play. You never know when it’s going to be your last game and we learned that the hard way. We had to sit out while these three teams got to have seasons so it felt incredible to be back here. It’s awesome.”