Women’s Beanpot Preview: Can Red-Hot Harvard Redeem Struggles Vs. BU?

The Beanpot tournament finally resumes Tuesday after a year away, with women’s Beanpot action kicking things off when Boston University and Harvard play at 4 p.m. ET.

Boston University will have a pretty significant streak on the line, having reached the championship game in each of the last three tournaments. But the middle-of-the-road Terriers will face a tough opponent in Harvard, which enters Beanpot week ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Here’s a preview for the upcoming Beanpot semifinal game between BU vs. Harvard:

Boston University vs. Harvard

When: Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. EST

Where: Matthews Arena (Northeastern University)

How to watch: NESN+

BEANPOT RECORDS

Boston University: 17-54-6 with two championships

Harvard: 49-34-2 with 14 championships

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

Harvard has a pretty historic advantage over BU in the Beanpot, with a record of 18-4-1. But their most recent meeting was a major one for the Terriers, who claimed the 2019 Beanpot title over Harvard with a 3-2 overtime win.

That Beanpot victory appears to have been just the latest in a changing of tides in this rivalry. The two teams last played Nov. 19, 2019 and BU pulled off a 6-2 win, giving the Terriers a 4-0-1 record in their last five games (spanning 2016-2019).