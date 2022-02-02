Women’s Beanpot Wrap: BC Completes Massive Upset Vs. Northeastern

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — We’ve got a Beanpot upset at Matthews Arena..

The No. 3 Northeastern Huskies welcomed Boston College to town for a Women’s Beanpot semifinal matchup but it would be the Eagles who came away victory in a wild 3-1 game.

With the win, BC improved to 15-11 on the season, while Northeastern fell to 21-4-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a goaltender duel at Matthews Arena on Tuesday night and Abigail Levy came out on top. The Boston College senior was incredible in net for the Eagles. The Huskies were in the Eagles’ defensive zone seemingly from puck drop until the final horn and although Northeastern got one back late, BC came out on top.

Levy stopped 48-of-49 shots she faced on the night to earn the squad’s 15th win of the season and catapult the Eagles to a Beanpot Championship matchup with Harvard. Before Tuesday night’s win, the Eagles had dropped each of its first threes contest with the Huskies by a combined score of 12-2.

Northeastern entered the Beanpot as the No. 3 team in the nation before falling to Levy and the Eagles. Typically if you were to look at a scoresheet and see one team outshot the other 49-24 you would assume they won, but it just speaks volumes of Levy’s play.