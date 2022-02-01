Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Anne Bloomer Leads Harvard Past BU

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Harvard is headed to the 2022 Women’s Beanpot Championship after defeating Boston University, 4-1, on Tuesday at Matthews Arena.

Anne Bloomer scored halfway through the third period — a beauty of a shot flying high above the stick side of BU goaltender Kate Stuart — to punch the Crimson’s ticket to the title game.

With the win, No. 6 Harvard improved to 16-5 on the season. Boston University dropped to 10-10-4.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Bloomer has been the most productive scorer all season for Harvard, and the left-winger showed up when she was needed most Tuesday. But the late arrival certainly wasn’t for lack of trying, as it came on Bloomer’s ninth shot of the afternoon.

Boston University made things difficult for the Crimson throughout.

Harvard got off to a hot start with an 18-5 advantage in shots on goal in the opening period, but Terriers goaltender Kate Stuart stopped everything that came her way. An early goal in the second period that put Harvard up 1-0 seemed to do little to intimidate the Terriers, as their offense came alive. Not only did they pot the tying goal to make it a 1-1 game, but BU also matched the Crimson’s shot total in the second period with both sides recording 11 shots on goal.