Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Anne Bloomer Leads Harvard Past BU

BOSTON — Harvard is headed to the 2022 Women’s Beanpot Championship after defeating Boston University, 4-1, on Tuesday at Matthews Arena.
Anne Bloomer scored halfway through the third period — a beauty of a shot flying high above the stick side of BU goaltender Kate Stuart — to punch the Crimson’s ticket to the title game.
With the win, No. 6 Harvard improved to 16-5 on the season. Boston University dropped to 10-10-4.
You can view the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Bloomer has been the most productive scorer all season for Harvard, and the left-winger showed up when she was needed most Tuesday. But the late arrival certainly wasn’t for lack of trying, as it came on Bloomer’s ninth shot of the afternoon.
Boston University made things difficult for the Crimson throughout.
Harvard got off to a hot start with an 18-5 advantage in shots on goal in the opening period, but Terriers goaltender Kate Stuart stopped everything that came her way. An early goal in the second period that put Harvard up 1-0 seemed to do little to intimidate the Terriers, as their offense came alive. Not only did they pot the tying goal to make it a 1-1 game, but BU also matched the Crimson’s shot total in the second period with both sides recording 11 shots on goal.
Bloomer added another goal and her linemate, center Kristin Della Rovere, tacked on a finisher to make it a 4-1 game.
The Terriers finished the afternoon with 22 shots on goal and 18 blocked shots, another mighty effort from a team whose record hardly reflects their compete level.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Taze Thompson logged the first goal of the game, scoring on Harvard’s first shot of the second period just 1:14 into the frame. It was the sixth goal of the year for the second-line center, who was assisted by senior left-winger Brooke Jovanovich.
— Lacey Martin got the Terriers on the board with 3:53 remaining in the second period to make it a brand new game heading into the final 20 minutes.
— Stuart, who was named to the National Goalie of the Year Award watch list, finished the afternoon with 45 saves.
UP NEXT
Harvard advances to the Women’s Beanpot Championship, where they will face the winner of the second semifinal game between Northeastern and Boston College. The title game will be played Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game between BU and the loser of the second semifinal between Northeastern and Boston College is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 8.