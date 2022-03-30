Aaron Boone Reveals Yankees’ Rotation For Opening Series Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox now know what they will be facing when they open the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Boston opens the campaign with a three-game series on the road against the New York Yankees. And on Tuesday, the Bronx Bombers confirmed their rotation for the season.

The Red Sox will face Gerrit Cole on Opening Day, then face Luis Severino, who was extremely limited in 2021 as he recovered from 2020 Tommy John surgery. Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Jordan Montgomery will start the third game of the season for New York — the final one in that initial series against the Red Sox.

Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes Jr. will slot in as the fourth and fifth starters, though that won’t be Boston’s problem in that opening series.

The Red Sox and Yankees open the season on April 7 at 1:05 p.m. ET.