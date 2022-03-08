Aaron Rodgers Refutes Certain Aspects Of Packers Extension Report

NESN Logo Sign In

After sending shockwaves around the sports world Tuesday morning, Aaron Rodgers felt inclined to set a few things straight.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract extension with $153 million guaranteed. The details of the reported deal depicted the two-time defending NFL MVP as the highest-paid player in league history.

A few hours after the news broke, Rodgers took to Twitter to confirm he staying with the only NFL franchise he’s ever known. But in doing so, the future Hall of Fame quarterback shot down a few elements of what was widely being reported about his new deal.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I ‘signed’. I’m very excited to be back #year1,” Rodgers tweeted.

The general buzz about Rodgers’ situation had significantly diminished by the time the star signal-caller cleared the air. By that point, most football fans and media members alike had redirected their attention to the Denver Broncos’ reported trade for Russell Wilson.