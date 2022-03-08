Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Considered Joining This Team Before New Packers Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Green Bay Packers, but it wasn’t before exploring other options.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Rodgers has agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract extension with the Packers. The deal, which includes $153 million guaranteed, makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

No-brainer for Rodgers, right? Well, according to Rapoport, it “was no easy decision” for the reigning back-to-back MVP, who also considered retirement and joining the Denver Broncos before ultimately sticking with the only NFL franchise he’s ever known.

This was no easy decision. Rodgers considered retirement and the #Broncos. In the end, the #Packers get it done. They commit to Aaron Rodgers for many years. https://t.co/4Mf7rcmHej — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

“This was not an easy decision for Aaron Rodgers — something that he really weighed heavily, heavily for the last several months,” Rapoport said Tuesday on NFL Network. “There were some real options. Retirement was an option. Going to the Denver Broncos was an option, as well. But in the end, thanks in part to so much of the work that the Green Bay Packers have done to make sure that Aaron Rodgers has been in the fold, appreciated, part of everything that they are doing, all of that, this is a part of the reason — a lot of the reason — why Aaron Rodgers ultimately decided earlier this morning to return to the Green Bay Packers, informing some friends and then informing the Packers.”

From our breaking news coverage: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay and will make $50M a year in new money. pic.twitter.com/Ud44n8uYIb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

The Packers obviously are shelling out a ton of cash, but Rodgers’ new deal reportedly is front-loaded, in turn lowering his salary-cap number for the 2022 season. This should give Green Bay extra financial flexibility to take care of other matters, like re-signing wide receiver Davante Adams.