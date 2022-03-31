World Cup 2022 Official Game Ball, ‘Al Rihla,’ Unveiled By Adidas

NESN Logo Sign In

Behold, the World Cup 2022 game ball.

Adidas on Thursday unveiled “Al Rihla,” the official game ball for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. “Al Rihla” translates into English as “the journey,” and it will become the most famous piece of sports equipment in the world over the coming months.

Check it out below in photos and video Adidas and FIFA shared via Instagram.

The United States men’s national team qualified for World Cup 2022 on Wednesday night, ending its eight-year exile from the competition. Team USA won’t have long to familiarize itself with the new World Cup ball, as the tournament is scheduled to run between Nov. 21 and Dec. 21.