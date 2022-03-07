Agitated Kyle Busch Derides NASCAR’s New ‘Bought At Walmart’ Setup

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Busch battled through some adversity to earn a solid finish Sunday in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Busch was forced to use a backup car for the Pennzoil 400 after crashing his primary Toyota Camry during practice Saturday. Switching to a new vehicle was far from an easy transition for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. In fact, “Hamlin” — the name of Busch’s JGR teammate — was printed on the back of the car when it was first unloaded, per Racing News.

Nonetheless, Busch put together a great performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and even led for 49 laps. But after taking four tires during a pit stop with only three laps to go, “Rowdy” ultimately settled for fourth.

Busch, who was on edge about Alex Bowman “backing into” a victory, addressed the backup car while speaking with the media after the race.

“It was fine, they’re all the same,” Busch told reporters, per NASCAR’s Bob Pockrass. “They’re bought at Walmart.”

Busch will try to secure his first win of the season Sunday in the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway.