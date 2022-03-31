Al Horford Addresses Report Regarding Celtics COVID-19 Availability

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Celtics happen to face the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs next month, veteran big man Al Horford will be eligible to travel along with them.

Horford, responding to an ESPN report that speculated some Celtics may not be able to play a postseason series in Toronto due to COVID-19 restrictions, seemingly indicated he is vaccinated and thus will be able to participate.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers “declined to comment” when asked if their respective teams were fully vaccinated.

“Yeah, no we’re clear on it, and I’ll be ready to play wherever,” Horford said Wednesday after the Celtics lost to the top-seeded Miami Heat.

It was Boston’s second-straight loss for the first time since Jan. 21.

Horford’s response serves as a positive development given that he is one of Boston’s players to have been speculated about. Horford missed Monday’s game in Toronto due to personal reasons while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown also were held out due to respective injuries. They are the other two involved in said speculation.

Boston currently is the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with the Raptors as the No. 6 seed, indicating the potential opportunity the two face off.