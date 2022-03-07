Alex Bowman Praises Team As Late Decision Leads To Pennzoil 400 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will be riding home with a checkered flag after edging teammate Kyle Larson in overtime to claim the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Bowman, the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro, led for 16 of the 274 laps at the 1.5-mile track. It was his first win of the season and the seventh of his Cup Series career.

Bowman gained a late edge as he and the No. 48 team opted to change two tires rather that four like many of the other drivers. Larson also only took two. The strategy paid off, and Bowman credited his team.

“Man, what a call by (crew chief) Greg Ives and the guys to take two (tires) there. Obviously, it paid off,” Bowman said on the FOX broadcast, referencing the two rights being swapped.

“Racing Kyle’s always fun. Got to race him for a few wins. We’ve always raced each other super clean and super respectively,” Bowman continued. “So just can’t say enough about these guys. It’s been a pretty awful start to the year so to come out here and get a win on a last restart is pretty special.”