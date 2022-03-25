Alex Cora Impressed By Off-Field Aspect Of Marcelo Mayer’s Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcelo Mayer made his spring training debut Thursday, and one aspect of his performance impressed Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

It didn’t exactly have anything to do with his on-field performance, as the top-ranked prospect went 0-for-1 with a walk. Instead, it was what Mayer — who was drafted by Boston with the fourth overall pick out of high school in 2021 — said to Cora after.

“Last night, after the game, I’m walking (around) the clubhouse, and (Mayer is) like ‘A.C., thank you,'” Cora said, via MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “I’m like, ‘For what?’ He was like, ‘That was fun.’

“Not too many kids say that. I know it meant a lot for them just to play together and be in that environment. It’s a good taste.”

That anecdote lines up pretty well with what Mayer told reporters Thursday night, when he said it felt “pretty special” to appear at spring training.

Cora did also note that he was pretty impressed by what he saw on the field from Mayer, too.

“He’s not anxious, and he feels like he belongs,” Cora noted, via Browne.