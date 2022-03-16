Alex Cora Knows Red Sox Need To ‘Step Up’ In Chris Sale’s Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in a less-than-ideal spot before the 2022 Major League Baseball season even starts.

But Alex Cora knows his team needs to step up.

Chris Sale will begin the season on the injured list after suffering a stress fracture in his ribs. It will be “weeks” before the pitcher will throw again, leaving a hole in a rotation that already had questions surrounding it.

Cora named Nathan Eovaldi as the Opening Day starter when the Red Sox visit the New York Yankees on April 7. As for the rest of the rotation? Well, that’s a “work in progress.”

“Not perfect, right?,” Cora told reporters Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla, “We’re going to be OK. We know his arm is sound. He was feeling really good. It’s a setback for the team, but somebody needs to step up.”

Cora, who was at a party when he received word on Sale’s injury, is seeing the positive side of things, noting the southpaw’s arm is in good shape.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that when he comes back he’s going to be sound,” Cora said. “He’s going to be good and he’s going to contribute.”