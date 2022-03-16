Alex Cora Names Nathan Eovaldi As Opening Day Starter For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have their Opening Day starter.

Manager Alex Cora, who was noncommital about it Tuesday, revealed Nathan Eovaldi will pitch for the Red Sox when they open their 2022 Major League Baseball season April 7 on the road against the New York Yankees.

Cora, speaking to reporters in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, confirmed Eovaldi will take the hill at Yankee Stadium. It will be the third straight Opening Day Eovaldi will pitch.

After Eovaldi, though, is a “work in progress,” Cora said.

Chris Sale, who was ready to begin his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery, will begin the season on the injured list with a stress fracture in his rib. It will be “weeks” before he starts throwing again, leaving a big hole in the already-thin rotation.

Cora noted that Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck will be stretched out in order to go longer in games, and the Red Sox also have Nick Pivetta, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill. Of course, it’s not ideal to lose Sale for any length of time, but as they did last season, the Red Sox will find a way to power through.

Eovaldi pitched well last season, taking over the ace role in the absence of Sale. The right-hander finished the 2021 season with an 11-9 record and 3.75 ERA with 195 strikeouts.