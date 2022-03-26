Alex Cora ‘Would Love’ To Keep Rafael Devers Around For Entire Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers currently is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, but if it were entirely up to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the pair would stay together for the foreseeable future.

Cora, speaking to reporters Saturday, was full of praise for Devers.

“I would love to manage him for as long as I manage,” Cora said, per Steve Hewitt of The Boston Herald. “That’s above me, but we like the player. We’ll see where it takes us.”

Devers told WEEI.com earlier this week that the two sides have not had conversations about a contract extension.

The 25-year-old slashed .279/.352/.538 with 38 home runs and 113 RBIs en route to his first All-Star selection in 2021. And he appears to be following it up well, as he hit two home runs in Saturday’s spring training game — with Red Sox owner John Henry in attendance.

That’s certainly a good time to show what he’s worth.