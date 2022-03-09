Allen Robinson To Patriots? Why Wideout Would, Wouldn’t Make Sense

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly are not expected to shell out big money for a free agent wide receiver this offseason. But what if a big-name wideout could be had for a cheaper price than expected?

That’s likely the only way New England could land Chicago Bears star Allen Robinson, one of the top names on this year’s wideout market.

As the March 16 start of free agency approaches, here are the cases for and against Robinson potentially joining the Patriots:

CASE FOR SIGNING

Robinson has been consistently productive throughout his career despite never having even an above-average quarterback. He caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns with Mitchell Trubisky in 2019 and 102-1,250-6 with Trubisky and Nick Foles in 2020. Earlier in his career, he had 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns and made a Pro Bowl while catching passes for Blake Bortles.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, the soon-to-be 29-year-old is the prototypical No. 1 “X” receiver that New England lacked this season. He’d be a valuable perimeter weapon for Mac Jones and an upgrade on Nelson Agholor, who filled that role in 2021. Robinson also has proved over his career that he can handle a heavy workload (four seasons with 150-plus targets).

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry recently reported the Patriots did “plenty of work” on Robinson last year before Chicago placed the franchise tag on him. The Bears declined to do so this year, setting him up to hit free agency, and he again is on New England?s radar. NFL Media?s Mike Giardi on Wednesday reported the Patriots have done “excessive” work on a variety of veteran receivers, including Robinson.

The #Patriots have done what one source described to me as "excessive" work on a variety of vet WRs available either in free agency (yes, including Allen Robinson) and those who might be available via trade (Robby Anderson, as first reported by @GregABedard). (1/2) — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 9, 2022

Why might a player like that be reasonably affordable? Because Robinson wasn’t nearly as effective this season. With Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields handling quarterbacking duties for Chicago, Robinson finished with just 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown. All three were career lows, as was his 10.8 yards-per-catch average.