Are Bills Making Buffalo Intriguing Destination? Report Cites Free-Agent Interest

The Buffalo Bills were mediocre at best for the majority of the century prior to head coach Sean McDermott’s arrival in 2017. Since then, the Bills have made the playoffs in four out of five seasons, and have won the AFC East two years in a row.

With McDermott at the helm and quarterback Josh Allen under center, the Bills are considered contenders, perhaps depicted as Buffalo is tied for the best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at 7-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

It seemingly has garnered the attention from the current free-agent class, too.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote Monday that at least one big-name free agent considers the Bills to be an attractive destination.

“The Bills — of Buffalo — are becoming a bit of a destination for veteran free agents,” Breer wrote. “I’m told at least one big-name veteran reached out to the Bills (it’s usually the other way around) to show his interest in them and set up a meeting for his agent at the combine last week. So if the finances work out, it wouldn’t surprise me to see someone like that signed by the Bills.”

The Bills will have a notable advantage in free agency if players are calling them first as few teams are able to create interest prior to offering a contract.