Baker Mayfield Not Expected To Draw Much Interest After Deshaun Watson Deal

The quarterback carousel is still in full swing as Deshaun Watson heads to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a haul of draft picks.
With Watson dethroning Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, another trade is almost a foregone conclusion. After Mayfield requested to part ways with the Browns, it appears he will eventually get his wish.
However, his market is not expected to be large according to PFF’s Doug Kyed, so he might be in for a long haul before landing elsewhere.
Kyed tweeted: “Teams will be interested, but I asked a league source if he expected a strong trade market for Browns QB Mayfield.
Answer: ‘Not really'”
The Indianapolis Colts are still in the market for a quarterback, as are the New Orleans Saints.
Mayfield is on the last year of his rookie contract under a fifth-year option. Last season the former first-overall pick threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games.
He was hampered by injuries for the majority of the season, so a bounce-back could be on the horizon.