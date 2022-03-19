Baker Mayfield Not Expected To Draw Much Interest After Deshaun Watson Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The quarterback carousel is still in full swing as Deshaun Watson heads to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a haul of draft picks.

With Watson dethroning Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, another trade is almost a foregone conclusion. After Mayfield requested to part ways with the Browns, it appears he will eventually get his wish.

However, his market is not expected to be large according to PFF’s Doug Kyed, so he might be in for a long haul before landing elsewhere.

Kyed tweeted: “Teams will be interested, but I asked a league source if he expected a strong trade market for Browns QB Mayfield.

Answer: ‘Not really'”

Cleveland now forced to trade Mayfield, and they'd be smart to do it before other QB movement. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 18, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts are still in the market for a quarterback, as are the New Orleans Saints.