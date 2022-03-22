Baker Mayfield To Patriots? Nick Wright Believes QB Would Be ‘Upgrade’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots seemingly have their next franchise quarterback in Mac Jones, who’s coming off an impressive rookie season with New England after being selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But Nick Wright isn’t a believer in the Alabama product, to the point where the FS1 talking head suggested Monday on “First Things First” that Baker Mayfield would be an “upgrade” over Jones.

“Once upon a time there were rumors the Patriots wanted to draft Baker in the first round,” Wright said. “The Patriots are looking around the AFC, and you know what they know? They know that their best-case scenario with Mac Jones is that one day he’s the ninth-best quarterback in this loaded quarterback conference. They should be looking for an upgrade. They won’t be.”

Wright acknowledged the Patriots likely won’t be in the business of trading for Mayfield, whose days with the Browns appear numbered in wake of Cleveland acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson. But he still included New England on his list of 10 teams that should be calling about Mayfield because the polarizing QB would represent an upgrade over the incumbent.

Wright seems to be simultaneously underselling Jones and overselling Mayfield. It’s hard to imagine too many Patriots fans agreeing with his viewpoint, even though questions remain about Jones’ ceiling, especially with the 23-year-old fading down the stretch in his rookie season.

It’s possible Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, will benefit from an inevitable change of scenery. The problem might be finding a logical landing spot, as there aren’t too many more places to sit amid the NFL’s game of QB musical chairs.