Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to rebound from defeat Thursday when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to stick with the now-familiar, reconfigured forward lines and defensive pairings he has used throughout their road trip, which has spanned the last four games and counting.
The only expected change will be at goaltender, where Jeremy Swayman will replace Linus Ullmark as the starter. Swayman has been playing well lately, earning nods from Cassidy, teammates like Ullmark and the NHL in recent days.
Thursday’s game is the second of two between Boston and Vegas this season. The Golden Knights beat the Bruins 4-1 on Dec. 14 in their last meeting.
ESPN will air Bruins versus Golden Knights. Puck drop from T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Golden Knights.
BOSTON BRUINS (32-18-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Jesper Froden
Mike Reilly–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (30-20-4)
Evgenii Dadonov–Jack Eichel–Chandler Stephenson
Jonathan Marchessault–William Karlsson–Reilly Smith
Will Carrier–Nicolas Roy–Mike Amadio
Jonas Rondbjerg–Brett Howden–Keegan Kolesar
Ben Hutton–Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb–Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague–Zach Whitecloud
Robin Lehner
