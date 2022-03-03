Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins look to rebound from defeat Thursday when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to stick with the now-familiar, reconfigured forward lines and defensive pairings he has used throughout their road trip, which has spanned the last four games and counting.

The only expected change will be at goaltender, where Jeremy Swayman will replace Linus Ullmark as the starter. Swayman has been playing well lately, earning nods from Cassidy, teammates like Ullmark and the NHL in recent days.

Thursday’s game is the second of two between Boston and Vegas this season. The Golden Knights beat the Bruins 4-1 on Dec. 14 in their last meeting.

ESPN will air Bruins versus Golden Knights. Puck drop from T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Golden Knights.

BOSTON BRUINS (32-18-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Jesper Froden