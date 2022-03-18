Best Dunk Of 2022 NCAA Tournament? Jabari Smith Throws Down Unreal Jam

Smith is a projected lottery pick

Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. is projected to be a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. On Friday, Smith Jr. showed off his big-play ability against Jacksonville State in the opening round of the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament.

Smith is a 6-foot-10, 220-pound freshman forward. He led the Tigers with 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

The freshman collected a rebound of his own missed three-point attempt, drove to the net and put down the best dunk of the young tournament over a Gamecock defender.

The Tigers took an 80-61 victory over the Gamecocks and will play the 10th ranked Miami Hurricanes in the round of 32.

