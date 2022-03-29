Bill Belichick Had On-Brand Response To Tom Brady Comeback Question

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick on Monday held his first media availability of the 2022 NFL season.

This might shock football fans, but the New England Patriots coach wasn’t interested in truly opening up about … pretty much anything.

Belichick danced around questions about one of the most fascinating Patriots storylines at present: the uncertain roles and tasks among New England’s offensive coaches. The future Hall of Famer also wasn’t chatty about another popular football talking point with Patriots ties: Tom Brady’s decision to end his short-lived retirement and return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight asked Belichick how surprised he was by Brady’s comeback, to which the Patriots coach replied, “You’ll have to ask Tom about all that.”

You almost have to respect Belichick here. The tight-lipped titan of industry is so programmed to dodge questions that he uses default “answers” even when they don’t make sense. Why would anyone ask Brady how surprised Belichick was by Brady coming out of retirement?

Belichick’s former staffer, Josh McDaniels, was much more open to tackling Brady questions at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. The Las Vegas Raiders head coach, who was skeptical about the quarterback’s retirement from the jump, wasn’t at all shocked when Brady announced his intent to return to the football field.