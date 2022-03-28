Bill Belichick Has Highest Possible Praise For Patriots’ Matthew Slater

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick has called Tom Brady the greatest football player of all time. He practically worships Lawrence Taylor, the dominant outside linebacker he coached with the New York Giants.

On Monday, Belichick put one current New England Patriots player on the same level as both of those NFL icons.

In explaining the Patriots’ decision to re-sign longtime team captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, Belichick said the latter is to special teams what Brady and Taylor are to their respective sides of the ball.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached two of the best at the position that have ever played,” the Patriots head coach told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. “Certainly Matt Slater would go up there in the kicking game with Brady on offense and Taylor on defense. So I feel very, very fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach all of the players, but I’d say those three in particular.”

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 3/28: https://t.co/9OafYCDpao — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 28, 2022

Slater, now entering his 15th season with New England, is considered one of the greatest special teamers in NFL history, representing the AFC in 10 of the last 11 Pro Bowls. He’s also earned two first-team All-Pro selections and three second-team nods in addition to his three Super Bowl championships.

“I wasn’t going to go anywhere else,” the 36-year-old said after re-signing.