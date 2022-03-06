Boston Fans Crush Kyrie Irving With Boos Before Nets-Celtics Game

NESN Logo Sign In

As anyone could have imagined, Kyrie Irving did not receive a warm welcome when he returned to Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Irving returned to TD Garden for the matinee matchup between the Celtics and the Nets, which marked the star point guard’s first game against his former team this season. And as Irving was introduced prior to the 1 p.m. ET tipoff, Green Teamers made their opinion of him abundantly clear.

Irving will look to help his team exact revenge on Boston. The C’s notched a 23-point win over the Nets in the rivals’ last meeting Feb. 24 at Barclays Center, which the unvaccinated Irving was not eligible to play in due to New York City’s COVID-19 restrictions.