Boston Fans Crush Kyrie Irving With Boos Before Nets-Celtics Game

Irving doesn't have many, if any, fans in Boston

by

As anyone could have imagined, Kyrie Irving did not receive a warm welcome when he returned to Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Irving returned to TD Garden for the matinee matchup between the Celtics and the Nets, which marked the star point guard’s first game against his former team this season. And as Irving was introduced prior to the 1 p.m. ET tipoff, Green Teamers made their opinion of him abundantly clear.

You can listen to Celtics fans shower Irving with boos in the video here.

Irving will look to help his team exact revenge on Boston. The C’s notched a 23-point win over the Nets in the rivals’ last meeting Feb. 24 at Barclays Center, which the unvaccinated Irving was not eligible to play in due to New York City’s COVID-19 restrictions.

More Celtics:

Boston Fans Crush Kyrie Irving With Boos Before Nets-Celtics Game
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson
Previous Article

NFL Analyst Believes J.C. Jackson Should Join This Team In Free Agency
NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke
Next Article

ACC Conference Tournament Bracket Set: Duke is Minus-Money To Cut Down the Nets In BK

Picked For You

Related