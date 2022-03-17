Brad Marchand Evaluates Tomas Nosek, Who Filled In For Patrice Bergeron

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins didn’t come away with the win on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, falling 4-2. It was a disappointing result after Boston received game-changing news late in the afternoon, as top-line center Patrice Bergeron headed home in order to manage an arm injury.

As a result, Tomas Nosek moved up to center the top line for Wednesday’s game. And while it didn’t work out on the scoreboard, at least one of his linemates liked what he saw. Brad Marchand spoke highly of Nosek’s efforts following the game.

“I thought he did good. He’s a good player,” Marchand said, as seen on team-provided video. “I like (Nosek). I like the way he plays. He plays hard. He’s in on the forecheck, creates turnovers. He did a good job tonight.”

Nosek won 75% of faceoffs he was involved in and finished the night with one shot on goal and one hit in 14:18 on ice.

Prior to the game, Cassidy was non-committal regarding who will center the top line with Bergeron also slated to miss Friday’s game. But at the very least, Nosek has Marchand’s endorsement.