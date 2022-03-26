Brad Marchand Rivals David Pastrnak’s Best With This Pregame Suit

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems Brad Marchand has been paying attention to the incredible pregame fits of fellow Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and wanted to follow suit… literally.

Marchand’s look ahead of Saturday’s contest against the New York Islanders, though, included arguably the Bruins’ best look of the season.

Check it out:

Pastrnak, of course, has an unrivaled depth when it comes to pregame looks with his incredible hats providing a finishing touch that many don’t try to pull off. And he always picks up his suit game when it comes to the postseason.

Nevertheless, it’s tough to think Marchand doesn’t record a point or two against the Islanders given what he just showed up in.