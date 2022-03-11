Braxton Berrios To Patriots? Why Reunion Would, Wouldn’t Make Sense

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots might not have the resources or desire to spend big on a wide receiver this offseason. But the list of lower-tier potential targets at the position features a few intriguing names.

Among them: a slot receiver who was drafted by the Patriots but never played a regular-season snap for them.

That would be Braxton Berrios, a 2018 sixth-rounder who spent his rookie season on injured reserve and then was cut before Year 2. Since then, Berrios has developed into a solid offensive contributor and All-Pro kick returner for the rival New York Jets. Now, he’s set to hit free agency.

Should the Patriots pursue a reunion? Here are the cases for and against bringing Berrios back to Foxboro:

CASE FOR SIGNING

Berrios always made sense as a Patriots fit, and though his initial tenure wasn’t fruitful — dealt with multiple injuries and didn’t distinguish himself in training camp when healthy — Bill Belichick lamented letting him go.

During a recent interview with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, the wideout said Belichick called then-Jets coach Adam Gase to share a glowing review after New York claimed him off waivers in 2019. (Berrios was dealing with a hamstring injury at the time, and the Patriots opted to keep undrafted rookie receivers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, hoping to sneak Berrios onto the practice squad.)

“(Belichick) said, ‘Hey, man, you really got a good one (in Berrios). We wish we could have kept him,’ ” Berrios recalled. “And it’s cool, obviously, hearing that from Bill Belichick.”