Brighton Vs. Liverpoo: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool recorded an eighth consecutive Premier League win Saturday at Amex Stadium with a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Luis Diaz put the Reds in front inside the opening 20 minutes when he beat Robert Sanchez to Joel Matip’s pass and glanced a header into the net.

Mohamed Salah furthered the visitors? lead with an hour played when he drilled in a second from the penalty spot.

It's goal number 2??0?? for Salah on the season and goal number 2??0??0??0?? for Liverpool in the Premier League!@LFCUSA is the second team to hit the 2000 goal milestone! #MyPLMorning \ #BHALIV pic.twitter.com/piqZ5hUQV4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 12, 2022

The result narrows Liverpool’s gap on Premier League-leading Manchester City to three points with the same number of games played.