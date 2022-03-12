Brighton Vs. Liverpoo: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

by

Liverpool recorded an eighth consecutive Premier League win Saturday at Amex Stadium with a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Luis Diaz put the Reds in front inside the opening 20 minutes when he beat Robert Sanchez to Joel Matip’s pass and glanced a header into the net.

Mohamed Salah furthered the visitors? lead with an hour played when he drilled in a second from the penalty spot.

The result narrows Liverpool’s gap on Premier League-leading Manchester City to three points with the same number of games played.

