Brighton Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool recorded an eighth consecutive Premier League win Saturday at Amex Stadium with a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Luis Diaz put the Reds in front inside the opening 20 minutes when he beat Robert Sanchez to Joel Matip’s pass and glanced a header into the net.
Mohamed Salah furthered the visitors? lead with an hour played when he drilled in a second from the penalty spot.
The result narrows Liverpool’s gap on Premier League-leading Manchester City to three points with the same number of games played.