Bruce Cassidy Knows One D-Man Will ‘Be Unhappy’ For Bruins-Lightning

Bruce Cassidy has some decisions to make when it comes to the Bruins defense Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boston bolstered its blueline ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks.

With Lindholm playing in a top-four role alongside both Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy, that means either Connor Clifton, Mike Reilly or Derek Forbort will be a healthy scratch for the Bruins. It won’t be an easy decision for Cassidy, and if Reilly does slot into the lineup he’ll be playing on his off side.

“To be determined. (Reilly’s) going to have to get some reps there,” Cassidy told reporters after Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided audio. “We’ve got three guys … Lindholm will play with McAvoy, Grizz and Carlo. We have to make a determination on the bottom pair. If it’s Forby and Reilly then Reilly has to play the right side. He needs to get reps there whether he’s in or out tomorrow.

“We gotta make that call, we want to make sure everyone shows up healthy tomorrow before we worry about it, which I anticipate everyone will. So, that’s why he was over there today. Listen, someone’s going to be unhappy (Thursday). I think they’re all doing a good job, but it’s a good problem to have.”

The Bruins have a big test ahead of them Thursday night when it comes to the Lightning, who made some tweaks to their lineup at the NHL trade deadline.

Puck drop from TD Garden for B’s-Bolts is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.