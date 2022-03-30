Bruce Cassidy Salutes Tuukka Rask Ahead Of Ceremonial Puck Drop At TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

Are you ready to give it up for Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins fans?

Bruce Cassidy certainly is.

The Bruins head coach hailed the legendary goaltender Wednesday, one day before the B’s will honor Rask’s career at TD Garden in a ceremonial puck drop. Rask retired Feb. 9 due to lingering effects of offseason hip surgery, and Thursday night’s ceremony gives fans their first in-person chance to embrace him collectively since he left the ice.

“I think his career was outstanding, résumé speaks for itself,” Cassidy said at a press conference, as seen in team-provided video. “He managed to stay healthy for most of it as well, which is always important. Arguably the best Bruins goaltender of all time — those are always subjective, open to debate.”

Although Rask spent each of his 15 NHL seasons with the Bruins, people sometimes forget the Toronto Maple Leafs picked him No. 21 overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. Toronto traded Rask to Boston in June 2006 in exchange for Andrew Raycroft, who had won the NHL Calder Memorial Trophy winner as rookie of the year two seasons prior.

Boston benefitted from Rask over the long term, as he was a member of the Stanley Cup-winning 2011 Bruins, won the Vezina Trophy in 2013-14 and was a two-time NHL All-Star. He also holds Bruins goaltending records with 564 games played and 308 wins.

Cassidy reflected on the Rask trade and suggested the goaltender’s Boston legacy will continue to grow in retirement.